South Korean K-Pop girl band BLACKPINK has added another feather to its crown. They have claimed the title of the highest-grossing vocal group ever owing to their popular and successful BORN PINK tour. The data is in, and it is based on the earnings from their Las Vegas performance. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The band comprising Jennie Kim, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose is one of the most famous K-pop bands, and not just that, the members are equally successful individually. The group was associated with YG Entertainment, and several rumors claimed they would get disbanded and wouldn’t renew their contract with the company. For the unversed, the contract ended in July 2023. They have restored the agreement and will continue to work with YG. However, the individual contracts are still up for discussion and will soon be made public.

The BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK tour started on October 5th, 2022, and ended on September 17th, 2023. They went to 34 cities in 22 different countries. The group ended their tour in Seoul, with around 66 concerts in the US, Mexico, Australia, and other European and Asian countries. According to reports, including in Hindustan Times, they achieved the title for the highest-grossing concert by a vocal group ever by earning $11.429 million at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The record-breaking show took place on August 18th, 2023.

In Australia, BLACKPINK’s performance at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney saw their performance twice. It was attended by 25,926 fans per show, collecting $4.71 million. In Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, the group’s performance earned a whopping $4.1 million from 23,145 people for two nights.

Jennie, Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo also created a record in Oceania. Their celebrated group became the highest-grossing tour by a female group in the history of Oceania. They made $8.8 million from four shows. Forty-nine thousand seventy-one tickets were sold for the performances.

BLACKPINK has reportedly earned an estimated amount of $281 million from 1,578,618 tickets.

For more updates on BLACKPINK or its members, including Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rose, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Scripts History As She Becomes Only Female K-pop Soloist To Achieve 1 Billion Spotify Streams Without An Album Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News