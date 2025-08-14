After featuring in two smashing hit K-dramas in 2025, When Life Gives You Tangerines and Good Boy, Park Bo-Gum is gearing up for his upcoming movie, tentatively titled Dream of a Peach Blossom Land, according to Kbizoom. It’s going to be a historical film that will delve deep into the backstory of the celebrated Korean landscape painting created by artist An Gyeon in 1447. This happens during King Sejong’s reign. Jang Hoon is going to direct the project, who is popularly known for A Taxi Driver, and Doodoong Pictures is going to handle the production department. Scroll ahead to know more details about the project.

Dream Of A Peach Blossom Land: Park Bo-Gum Is Going To Play Which Character?

Park Bo-Gum has been roped in to play Prince Anpyeong in Dream of a Peach Blossom Land. The narrative will explore Prince Anpyeong’s dream journey to a utopian land, which he will describe to the artist An Gyeon to bring it to life through his painting. This painting is considered a cultural treasure of the early Joseon era, and as it also features 23 poems and inscriptions written by the prince himself, it manages to hold the historical significance of calligraphy.

Even though the storyline centers around the painting inspired by Prince Anpyeong’s dream, the narrative will depict the political conflict and tense confrontation between the two princes: Prince Suyang and Prince Anpyeong, set against the backdrop of the Gyeyu Coup (1453). While Bo-Gum will play Anpyeong, Kim Nam-Gil will be seen as Prince Suyang in this movie. Prince Suyang, or later King Sejo (son of King Sejong), is ambitious and hungry for power. He eliminates high-ranking officials like Hwang Bo-In and Kim Jong-Seo, who were supporters of King Danjong.

Although not much has been disclosed yet about the project, other than the lead cast and director, it has already created quite a buzz online. Fans are excited to see Park Bo-Gum and Kim Nam-Gil’s on-screen chemistry and rivalry, as this is the first time they will be facing each other in a historical political background. People have taken X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and shared their opinions.

Park Bo-gum to Star in 'Dream Journey to the Peach Blossom Land'… "Acting Showdown with Kim Nam-gil" Actor Park Bo-gum has confirmed his appearance in the upcoming historical film Dream Journey to the Peach Blossom Land, where he will take on the role of Prince Anpyeong. The… pic.twitter.com/XrsWpg9h7R — KIM NAM GIL Story (@KimNamGilStory) August 14, 2025

Oh… Namgil is trending in SK, as Prince Anpyeong's casting is up… pic.twitter.com/Yfh10eTuKt — KIM 남길 🍷| 🐺🐶🐹🐱🐭🦎 (@dopanamgil313) August 14, 2025

2025 is surely Park Bo-Gum’s year as he started with the massive Netflix hit series, When Life Gives You Tangerines, in which he played Yang Gwan-Sik, alongside IU. Then moved on to play Yoon Dong-Ju in Good Boy, alongside Kim So-Hyun and Lee Sang-Yi. He also hosted KBS 2TV’s The Seasons – Park Bo-Gum’s Cantabile. Now, this movie is in his pipeline. Although the release date hasn’t been disclosed yet, his fans are super excited.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Dream Short Film Sparks Buzz About Her Rumored Past Love Life

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News