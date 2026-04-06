Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is unstoppable at the worldwide box office. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt starrer has entered the 1600 crore club within 18 days of its theatrical journey. It is now on track to beat Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. Scroll below for a detailed global update!

Dhurandhar 2 Overseas Box Office Collection

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has grossed 394 crore at the overseas box office in 18 days. It is now chasing the 400 crore club. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan were among the rare Bollywood films to have entered the coveted club within the first phase of their run. Ranveer Singh starrer will soon join the elite club.

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned worldwide?

At the worldwide box office, Aditya Dhar‘s directorial has amassed 1622.38 crore gross. This includes 1228.38 crore gross from the domestic circuit, while the remaining 394 crore gross is from the international market.

Dhurandhar 2 is the second Bollywood film to have entered the 1600 crore club, after Aamir Khan’s Dangal. It is also the 4th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. The spy action thriller sequel needs 163.46 crore gross to beat Pushpa 2 and officially enter the top 3. Post that, it will be a race against Prabhas’ Baahubali 2.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Baahubali 2: 1800 crore Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1622.38 crore (18 days) Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore RRR: 1275.51 crore KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crore Jawan: 1163.82 crore Pathaan: 1069.85 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crore

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 18 Summary

India net: 1041 crore

India gross: 1228.38 crore

Overseas gross: 394 crore

Worldwide gross: 1622.38 crore

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