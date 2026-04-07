Aadu 3 recently wrapped up its third weekend at the Indian box office on a decent note. On the third Monday, day 19, the film has displayed an expected significant drop, but there’s nothing to worry about as it’s already a big success. In fact, today, on day 20, it is all set to become a super hit, thus becoming the third Mollywood film of 2026 to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Aadu 3 earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

The Malayalam fantasy comedy entertainer scored 35 lakh on the third Monday, day 19. Compared to the third Friday, day 16’s 70 lakh, it displayed a 50% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 49.93 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 58.91 crore gross. Today, it’ll comfortably score a half-century.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 36.63 crore

Week 2 – 10.45 crore

Day 16 – 70 lakh

Day 17 – 67 lakh

Day 18 – 1.13 crore

Day 19 – 35 lakh

Total- 49.93 crore

All set to become a super hit at the Indian box office!

Aadu 3 was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 49.93 crore net so far. So, in 19 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 29.93 crore. Calculated further, it equals 149.65% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

To secure a super hit verdict, Aadu 3 must make 150% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 50 crore. So, the film needs just 7 lakh more to become a super hit, and the feat will be easily accomplished today, on day 20. With this, it’ll become the third super hit of Mollywood in 2026 after Prakambanam and Vaazha 2.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 49.93 crore

ROI – 29.93 crore

ROI% – 149.65%

Verdict – Hit

More about the film

The Malayalam fantasy comedy entertainer is written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. It was produced by Venu Kunnappilly under the banner of Kavya Film Company and Friday Film House. It also stars Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vijay Babu, Bhagath Manuel, and Harikrishnan.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Records An Excellent Monday, Becomes 2nd Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2026

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