Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika led Rakasa opened to favorable response at the ticket windows. The Telugu fantasy comedy witnessed more than 50% drop on its first Monday but emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2026 in India. Scroll below for a detailed day 4 update!

Rakasa Box Office Collection Day 4

There’s no significant competition as even Ustaad Bhagat Singh flopped, which is a major benefit for Manasa Sharma’s directorial. According to Sacnilk, Rakasa earned 1.12 crore on day 4. It witnessed a 56% drop on the first Monday, compared to 2.55 crore garnered on Sunday. The dip was higher than expected, but all eyes are on its pace during the remaining days of the first week.

Niharika Konidela‘s production is made on a low budget of 15 crore, as per reports, which should be comfortably crossed in its lifetime. After 4 days, the net collection currently stands at 9.12 crore, which means around 60.8% of the total investments have been recovered. Including GST, the gross total has reached 10.76 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 2.85 crore

Day 2: 2.6 crore

Day 3: 2.55 crore

Day 4: 1.12 crore

Total: 9.12 crore

Beats Vishwak Sen’s Funky!

There’s good news! Rakasa has surpassed the lifetime collection of Funky (8.95 crore) to become the 9th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026. Its next target is Couple Friendly, which concluded its Indian run at 10.74 crore net.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 220.99 crore The Raja Saab: 146.04 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 71.66 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 53.9 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 26.27 crore Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: 17.15 crore Vishnu Vinyasam: 12.53 crore Couple Friendly: 10.74 crore Rakasa: 9.12 crore Funky: 8.95 crore

Rakasa Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget: 15 crore

India net: 9.12 crore

Budget recovery: 60.8%

India gross: 10.76 crore

Overseas gross: 3.30 crore

Worldwide gross: 14.06 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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