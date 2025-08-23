Just two weeks after its theatrical release, Zach Cregger’s latest horror outing, Weapons, has crossed the $100 million mark at the North American box office. It’s a remarkable feat for a horror film made on a relatively modest budget of $38 million. With a worldwide tally of $172.5 million, the film has already surpassed its estimated breakeven point of around $95 million (based on the 2.5x rule). This translates to an estimated profit of roughly $77 million above break-even. And, it’s still going strong.

After surpassing Danny Boyle’s zombie sequel 28 Years Later, Weapons now has its sights set on another 2025 critically acclaimed horror hit, Final Destination: Bloodlines, whose global haul stands at $287 million. While it remains to be seen if it can reach this milestone, Weapons has quietly outgrossed a fan-favorite found-footage monster horror film directed by Matt Reeves, who later helmed the widely admired 2022 movie The Batman. We’re talking about Cloverfield, and here’s how it stacks up against Weapons at the global box office.

Weapons vs. Cloverfield – Box Office Comparison

Here is the box office breakdown of Weapons and Cloverfield, according to Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary

North America: $100.2 million

International: $72.3 million

Worldwide: $172.5 million

Cloverfield – Box Office Summary

North America: $80 million

International: $92.3 million

Worldwide: $172.3 million

As the latest figures show, Weapons has already outgrossed Cloverfield by some thousand dollars worldwide, with its advantage coming mainly from the North American market.

As of now, Weapons ranks as the 16th highest-grossing movie of 2025, trailing just behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, Snow White, and Final Destination: Bloodlines in global box office numbers. Given its current momentum, it is expected to surpass the first two comfortably in the coming weeks.

What Is Weapons About?

Directed by Zach Cregger, the mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Weapons – Official Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Weapons North America Box Office Day 14: Becomes The 11th Horror Movie Post-COVID To Hit This Major Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News