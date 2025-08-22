In addition to earning widespread praise from both critics and audiences, Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s latest horror film, Weapons, is performing strongly at the global box office. The movie has earned a stellar 94% critics’ score and an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT) and has grossed over $167 million worldwide. In the process, Weapons has outperformed several horror films that were released this year.

Weapons Has Outgrossed These 2025 Horror Films

First, let’s take a look at the box office breakdown of Weapons, according to the latest data from Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $97.9 million

International: $69.6 million

Worldwide: $167.5 million (as of today)

Here are the top ten horror movies from 2025 that Weapons has surpassed at the global box office since its theatrical release.

28 Years Later – $150.5 million (Box Office Mojo) The Monkey – $68.9 million (Box Office Mojo) I Know What You Did Last Summer – $64 million (Box Office Mojo) Until Dawn – $54 million (Box Office Mojo) Wolf Man – $34.2 million (Box Office Mojo) Bring Her Back – $33 million (Box Office Mojo) The Woman in the Yard – $23.3 million (Box Office Mojo) Together – $23.4 million (Box Office Mojo) Presence – $11.1 million (Box Office Mojo) Clown in a Cornfield – $10.7 million (Box Office Mojo)

How Far Is Weapons Behind The Next Milestone – Final Destination: Bloodlines?

The critically acclaimed supernatural horror film Final Destination: Bloodlines grossed approximately $285.3 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. With a global total of $167.5 million, Weapons trails by about $118 million at the worldwide box office. It remains to be seen whether it can close the gap and surpass this major milestone in the coming weeks.

Weapons – Story & Cast

Directed by Zach Cregger, the mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanish one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance.

Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling? The film features Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, among other cast members.

Weapons – Official Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: War 2 VS Coolie Week 1 Box Office: Both Enter Top 10 Ticket Sales Of 2025 But One Leads With 58% Higher BMS Sales!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News