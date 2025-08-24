Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, had a disappointing ride on weekdays of the opening week, but it is managing to put a smile on the face of the makers during the second weekend. Considering mixed word-of-mouth, the film was expected to show limited growth on the second Saturday, but surprisingly, it managed to go past the 10 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

Displays an excellent jump on day 10

After a flying start, the Kollywood action thriller underperformed on weekdays, leading to an underwhelming sum by the end of the first week. Amid this, the second weekend has brought some relief. The film witnessed an expected dip on the second Friday and earned 5.85 crores. On the second Saturday, it picked up brilliantly by earning an estimated 11.66 crores. If compared, the film jumped by 99.31% from day 9 to day 10.

How much did Coolie earn at the Indian box office?

Overall, Coolie has earned 247.16 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 291.64 crores. This number looks perfectly fine in isolation, but considering the huge budget that was put into making it, the collection is not up to the mark.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 65 crores

Day 2 – 54.75 crores

Day 3 – 39.5 crores

Day 4 – 35.25 crores

Day 5 – 12 crores

Day 6 – 9.5 crores

Day 7 – 7.5 crores

Day 8 – 6.15 crores

Day 9 – 5.85 crores

Day 10 – 11.66 crores

Total – 247.16 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, Coolie was made on a massive budget of 350 crores (excluding prints and advertising). If we compare it with the collection, the film has recovered 70.61% of its cost through domestic earnings.

To avoid a losing verdict at the Indian box office, the magnum opus must earn 350 crore net, which looks impossible from the current position. It might reach the 300 crore milestone, but is miles away from its target of 350 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

