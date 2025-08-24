Coolie Worldwide Box Office Day 9: Rajinikanth Is Only 19.15 Crore Away From The Next Milestone

Rajinikanth’s Coolie is struggling with its pace at the box office, but is still inching towards the 450 crore mark with its total worldwide gross. In 9 days, the film stands at a total of 446.39 crore gross at the worldwide box office, including a gross collection of 168.5 crore overseas.

Rajinikanth’s Next Milestone

Currently, Rajinikanth’s next milestone at the box office is to surpass The Greatest Of All Time. As soon as Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s action biggie surpasses Thalapathy Vijay’s film, it will deliver the highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide in the last two years! The GOAT earned a total of 464.54 crore.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection

Out of the 168.5 crore overseas earnings by Coolie, the North American territory owns a total of 57.62 crore gross collection by the film in all languages. However, the 500 crore club currently seems like a distant dream for Rajinikanth’s film.

Coolie VS The GOAT

Rajinikanth’s biggie is almost 19 crore away from Thalapathy Vijay‘s The Greatest Of All Time. However, it would be interesting to see if the action biggie helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj manages to move further and seal a mark in the list of the top 5 highest-grossing all-time Tamil films at the worldwide box office.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film in nine days, along with the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi earnings.

Tamil Net Collection: 153.35 crore

Telugu Net Collection: 52.7 crore

Hindi Net Collection: 27.3 crore

Kannada Net Collection: 2.14 crore

India Net Collection: 235.50 crore

India Gross Collection: 277.89 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 168.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 446.39 crore

