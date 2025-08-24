War 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 9: Gets Rid Of The Lowest Spy Universe Grosser Tag

Despite stumbling with its numbers, War 2 has managed to enter the list of the top 50 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time at the worldwide box office. In 9 days, the action biggie helmed by Ayan Mukerji, stands at a total gross collection of 322.86 crore at the worldwide box office.

Second Lowest Grossing Spy Universe Film

The saving grace for Hrithik Roshan and Ayan Mukerji’s film is that it has managed to surpass Ek Tha Tiger and is now no longer the lowest-grossing Spy Universe film at the worldwide box office. The tag is now passed on to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s OG Spy Universe film helmed by Kabir Khan, which earned a gross collection of 320 crore worldwide.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office

In 9 days, the film stands at a gross overseas collection of 71.35 crore out of which 33.43 crore is contributed by the North American territory. The next target for the film after surpassing Ek Tha Tiger will be Salman Khan‘s Bharat, which has earned 323.03 crore at the box office.

Hrithik Roshan’s 5th Highest Grosser

In the meanwhile, the Spy Universe biggie is Hrithik Roshan’s fifth highest grossing film worldwide. It needs to surpass Bang Bang’s 340 crore to claim the fourth spot in the list and axe Fighter’s 354.7 crore to enter the top 3 films of Hrithik Roshan’s career at the worldwide box office.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film in nine days, along with the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi earnings.

Hindi Net Collection: 158.25 crore

Telugu Net Collection: 52.8 crore

Tamil Net Collection: 2.1 crore

India Net Collection: 213.15 crore

India Gross Collection: 251.51 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 71.35 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 322.86 crore

