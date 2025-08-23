Coolie VS War 2 Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): Here's Who Leads 2nd Saturday Earning 60% Higher

The second Saturday has not been a glorious day for Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Rajinikanth. War 2 and Coolie, both of which clashed at the box office this Independence Weekend, have not managed to maintain a good pace at the box office and the second weekend numbers are barely enough to celebrate for both the action biggies!

Coolie Box Office Day 10 Early Trend

As per the early trend, Coolie managed to earn in the range of only 10 – 11 crore at the box office on the 10th day, the second Saturday, August 23 at the box office! While this is almost 60% higher than Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Universe biggie, it is still not a big number to celebrate for a film mounted on a huge scale of 350 crore!

War 2 Box Office Day 10 Early Trend

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, and helmed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 has earned in the range of 6 – 6.5 crore at the box office on day 10, the second Saturday, August 23. The numbers are not celebratory for a film that is mounted on a huge budget!

Coolie VS War 2 Day 10 Occupancy

On the 10th day, Coolie managed to register an occupancy of 35% in the theaters. Meanwhile, it took a jump of almost 72% at the box office from the previous day’s earnings of 5.8 crore. On the other hand, War 2 managed to register an occupancy of 17.9% only on the second Saturday. However, individually, even the Spy Universe biggie witnessed a growth of almost 56% at the box office from the previous day.

The final numbers are still awaited, but clearly, both the action biggies are not headed towards a glorious end!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Param Sundari Box Office Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor Need To Earn Only This Much To Enter Top 5 Romantic Openings Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News