Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is still the lowest-grossing film of the Spy Universe at the box office despite the film entering the 300 crore club worldwide in 8 days. The film however, has entered the top 50 highest-grossing Bollywood films in history surpassing some major biggies!

Hrithik Roshan Axes Two Akshay Kumar Films!

On the 8th day, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s action biggie managed to surpass not one but two big Akshay Kumar films! While the Spy Universe film helmed by Ayan Mukerji stands at a total gross collection of 316.88 crore at the box office, it has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz (311.27 crore) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crore).

2nd Highest Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2025

War 2 is the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office, standing beside Chhaava’s 827.06 crore, and Saiyaara’s 553.76 crore. It might finish at the same spot since it would be impossible to reach the 500 crore club worldwide for the Spy Universe Film!

Very Close To The Next Target!

The next target for Ayan Mukerji’s film will be shedding the tag of the lowest-grossing Spy Universe film, surpassing Ek Tha Tiger! Technically, the first film of the Spy Universe, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s biggie helmed by Kabir Khan, earned 320 crore at the worldwide box office.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film in eight days, along with the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi earnings.

Hindi Net Collection: 154.75 crore

Telugu Net Collection: 52.73 crore

Tamil Net Collection: 1.62 crore

India Net Collection: 209.1 crore

India Gross Collection: 246.73 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 70.15 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 316.88 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

