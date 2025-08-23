Rajinikanth’s Coolie witnessed a massive downfall after the solid opening weekend. Released amid high expectations, the magnum opus registered a fantastic start at the Indian box office due to strong pre-sales, but afterwards, it dropped significantly due to mixed word-of-mouth. Amid such an alarming situation, the film has something to cheer for as it maintained a steady pace on the second Friday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Coolie earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

In the 8-day extended opening week, the Kollywood action thriller amassed 229.65 crores. Considering mixed word-of-mouth, it was expected to witness a big drop while entering the second week, but due to a lack of major competition, it saw a minimal drop. As per Sacnilk, it earned 6.01 crores on day 9, showing a drop of just 2.27% from day 8’s 6.15 crores.

Overall, Coolie has earned 235.66 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 278.07 crores. It is expected to show a healthy jump during the second weekend and earn 22-24 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 65 crores

Day 2 – 54.75 crores

Day 3 – 39.5 crores

Day 4 – 35.25 crores

Day 5 – 12 crores

Day 6 – 9.5 crores

Day 7 – 7.5 crores

Day 8 – 6.15 crores

Day 9 – 6.01 crores

Total – 235.66 crores

Soon to be the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film

Currently, Coolie is the 6th highest-grossing Tamil film, and very soon, it’ll grab the 5th spot. As of now, The Greatest Of All Time is the 5th highest-grossing Tamil of all time, with a collection of 252.71 crore net at the Indian box office. To overtake The Greatest Of All Time, it needs 17.06 crores more, which will be achieved during the second weekend.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time (200 crores or above):

2.0 – 407.05 crores Jailer – 345 crores Leo – 342 crores Ponniyin Selvan – 266.54 crores The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crores Coolie – 235.66 crores Amaran – 220.05 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thalapathy Vijay vs Rajinikanth At Indian Box Office: Who Is Ruling The Post-COVID Era?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News