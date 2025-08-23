Coolie Worldwide Box Office Day 8: Rajinikanth Ready To Enter 500 Crore Club

Rajinikanth’s Coolie has managed to win a high-voltage clash against War 2 at the box office, but the pace of the film is not at all to be celebrated as a glorious win. Honestly, the win happened since the other film was even weaker! In 8 days, Rajinikanth’s action biggie helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stands at a worldwide gross collection of 437.98 crore.

Rajinikanth’s Next Target – Thalapathy Vijay!

While Rajinikanth has delivered the highest grossing Tamil film of 2025 at the worldwide box office, he has managed to surpass every single Tamil release of 2024 as well, except for The Greatest Of All Time! Thalapathy Vijay‘s film earned a gross collection of 464.54 crore at the worldwide box office, and Rajinikanth’s biggie is still 26 crore away from this target!

Inching Towards The 500 Crore Club!

While Coolie is the third film of Rajinikanth’s career to hit the 400 crore mark, it will soon cross the 500 crore mark at the box office as well. In fact, it is now the third-highest-grossing film of the superstar’s career after 2.0 (668 crore) and Jailer (605 crore). It would be interesting to see if the action biggie, also starring Soubin, Nagarjuna, and Upendra – Aamir Khan in very special cameos, manages to surpass Jailer’s final collection worldwide.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of Rajinikanth‘s film in eight days, along with the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi earnings.

Tamil Net Collection: 149.95 crore

Hindi Net Collection: 26.05 crore

Telugu Net Collection: 51.6 crore

Kannada Net Collection: 2.05 crore

India Net Collection: 229.65 crore

India Gross Collection: 270.98 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 167 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 437.98 crore

