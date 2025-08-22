Rajinikanth’s Coolie saw roaring pre-sales at the North American box office, and, as expected, it registered the biggest opening ever for a Kollywood film, beating the 8-year-old record of Kabali. After such an extraordinary start, the drop was expected, but no one ever thought that on weekdays it would remain behind Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War, which started its journey on an underwhelming note. Keep reading for a detailed report of 7 days!

Coolie dominated the opening weekend at the North American box office

While Rajinikanth already enjoys a massive fan base in North America (USA and Canada), Lokesh Kanagaraj has also become a crowd puller over the years. As expected, the combination of both attracted massive footfalls in premieres and on day 1. In premieres, the magnum opus scored $3.04 million, followed by day 1 of $910K, taking the opening day collection to $3.95 million, as per Venky Box Office.

War 2 earned $925K in premieres, followed by day 1 of $492K. Combining both, it earned $1.417 million on the opening day. After the opening day, the momentum started shifting, but still, Coolie remained ahead by the end of the 4-day extended opening weekend. It amassed $6.128 million. YRF’s magnum opus ended its weekend with $3.094 million.

Coolie stays much ahead despite War 2 turning the tables

On weekdays, War 2 turned the tables by taking a lead, but in terms of overall collection at the North American box office, Coolie is still leading by a huge margin in the first 7 days. It is learned that the Rajinikanth starrer earned $6.43 million in 7 days, while the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer earned $3.66 million. If a comparison is made, Rajini’s film is in the lead with 75.68% higher collection.

Both films are heading for an underwhelming lifetime collection

Considering the hype, Rajinikanth’s biggie was expected to score big in North America. However, due to mixed word-of-mouth, it is likely to become a loss venture as its breakeven is valued at $7.5 million. In the case of War 2, there is no breakeven target as it is YRF’s own release. However, considering it to be an important film in the Spy Universe, it was expected to earn at least $5 million, which isn’t going to happen now.

