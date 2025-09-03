Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is achieving new milestones with every passing day at the Indian box office. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead, the superhero film has now knocked down the lifetime earnings of Officer On Duty. It is now the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Scroll below for the exciting day 6 report!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 6

Dominic Arun’s directorial was released on August 28, 2025. It will enjoy an 8-day extended first week. Despite competition from Hridayapoorvam, Dulquer Salmaan’s production is a force to be reckoned with. As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra earned 7.35 crores on day 6.

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer recorded its second-biggest single day since its big release. It enjoyed an impressive 172% jump compared to the opening day of 2.70 crores. The net collection in India stands at 38.95 crores, which is approximately 45.96 crores in gross earnings.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown (net earnings):

Day 1 – 2.7 crores

Day 2 – 4 crores

Day 3 – 7.6 crores

Day 4 – 10.1 crores

Day 5 – 7.20 crores

Day 6 – 7.35 crores

Total – 38.95 crores

Now #4 Malayalam Grosser of 2025!

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s film has now axed the lifetime earnings of Officer On Duty (31.60 crores) to emerge as the 4th highest-grossing Mollywood film of 2025. Today, it will surpass Alappuzha Gymkhana.

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025 below:

Thudarum: 122 crores L2: Empuraan: 106.64 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 44.27 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 38.95 crores Officer On Duty: 31.60 crores Rekhachithram: 27 crores Maranamass: 18.77 crores Narivetta: 18.39 crores Prince And Family: 17.06 crores Padakkalam: 16.73 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Summary Day 6

India net: 38.95 crores

India gross: 45.96 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 30%

Verdict: Success

