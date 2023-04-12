Salman Khan has just dropped the trailer of his much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and it’s everything you could have asked for. “Face breaking bone cracking, neck-twisting, the hammer-hitting film you have ever seen,” promises the trailer, which keeps us hooked throughout the 3 minutes. Vaarun Bhagat, who is also known for his powerhouse acting skills has always been fascinated by films, especially when it comes to his childhood man, Salman Khan.

Vaarun Bhagat being a true Salman fan, expresses his views on the trailer and says, ” Kiska Bhai Kiski Jaan trailer looks amazing, I feel Salman is the superhero of our industry, and I am sure everybody is really excited to watch the film. While I was growing up, Salman Khan was the man, he is my childhood hero, and to watch him after all these years, he is still on top and doing it on the highest level. It’s really inspiring to watch.”

Vaarun Bhagat’s friend Raghav Juyal is also going to be seen in the film, to which Vaarun says, “Raghav Juyal is also in the film, and I am happy for my friend. I wish the entire team an abundance of success.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has everything Salman Khan’s movies are known for — romance, drama, emotion, and action and just like that, we can’t wait to watch the film in theatres.

For the unversed, Vaarun Bhagat has last seen acclamation for his music video debut, BIBA, on T-Series; apart from that, the actor was also seen in Hotstar’s Aar Ya Paar.

