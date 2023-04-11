Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has turned into a real-life hero for an 11-year-old girl cricketer named Anisha Rout as he has come forward to sponsor her entire equipment cost till she turns 18.

Anisha Rout travels 80 km a day for eight hours of cricket training seven times a week, as she pursues her ambition to emulate her hero, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, and become a professional player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anisha’s father, Prabhat, who works as a supervisor is doing whatever it takes to give wind beneath her wings so that she can fulfil her dreams. However, he needs support to provide Anisha with all the best facilities and equipment so that she can give her best shot to play for India. Thankfully, Arjun Kapoor has come to their aid.

Anisha’s father Prabhat says, “As parents, we want the best for our child but training to become a world-class cricketer is expensive. Anisha wants to earn the India cap and bring glory to our country like Sachin Tendulkar.” Arjun Kapoor has taken the responsibility for handling Anisha’s sports expenses, which has brought her closer to her dream.

The father added, “As a father, I need to empower her so that she can try to do that and become an inspiration for others like her for generations to come.”

“This help from Arjun Kapoor is godsend,” he added.

Anisha’s father said, “It takes a lot of load off my shoulders and I can’t thank him enough. It is important for Anisha to get the best equipment as a cricketer and now she will have everything till she turns 18!”

Residing in Panvel, Maharashtra, Anisha trains eight hours a day to chase her dream. She was inspired to play cricket after watching the film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story‘. At the age of 10, she played Under-15 Women’s Cricket for Raigad District, Maharashtra.

She has scored three half-centuries in her previous matches. Anisha is currently playing for MIG Club under 15. She opens the batting for her team. Arjun Kapoor has done a good job by supporting Anisha’s dream and providing her with financial aid.

We hope Anisha fulfils her dream and makes her country proud.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Yami Gautam Reveals The Reason For Not Enjoying The Success Of Vicky Donor, How Uri & Bala “Resurrected Her Career”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News