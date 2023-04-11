Neetu Kapoor has become the talk of the town for some shocking reasons. Over the weekend the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress took to Instagram to share a cryptic post that netizens thought was an indirect jibe at his son Ranbir Kapoor’s exes Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. While the yesteryear actress received massive backlash, users have been digging out her old statements about the Bajirao Mastani actress and RK’s former lover Katrina.

Now amid all this drama, Katrina’s mother has taken to her Instagram story and shared another quote about respecting a ‘janitor’ as much as respecting a CEO. Scroll down to read how netizens have reacted to it.

Neetu Kapoor’s controversial quote that took social media by storm read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ.” A few days later, Katrina Kaif’s mother Susanna shared the quote which read, “I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO.”

Soon after it surfaced on the web, netizens took it as a jibe at Neetu Kapoor. A Reddit user wrote, “Ab to insta pe bhi shots fired and warriors gather wala scene hai…” while another said, “All we need is Madhu Chopra in the mix… then the trío of ma’s will be complete.”

A third netizen said, “Earlier she did get involved when it compared pc and dp in black outfit and kind of similar pose..in an article. so miss world mom couldn’t handle it she literally shade dp and praised pc.then fans came in.”

A fourth troll wrote, “Tum kamwali maango ge hum maid denge, Tum dig karoge to hum shade denge. PS: Kat’s family background may be vague but they are 10 times classier than Neetu Taylor’s bitchy friends & toxic family. Those who don’t consider their son’s girlfriends as humans, the janitors don’t even exist for them.”

“I don’t think so. I think it’s just a quote she liked and posted on her Instagram. She shares a lot of quotes and paintings on her Instagram, and Katrina’s family has never acknowledged that famillly , even during their relationship. She always maintained her distance. Katrina’s family, overall doesn’t like attention, unlike Neetu Kapoor,” said a fifth Reddit user.

Coming back what are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif’s mother’s Insta post? Do let us know.

