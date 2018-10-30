Zero Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited Zero is in the news from its inception and the excitement is at its peak amongst the movie maniacs. Also, director Aanand L. Rai known for Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, is all set for a directorial comeback after almost three years.

Earlier fans were delighted as Rai confirmed the trailer release on auspicious occasion of King Khan’s birthday i.e. November 2. With just about 3 days remaining, here’s what we expect from the much hyped trailer:

Shah Rukh Khan’s Breakthrough Performance

Hands down when it comes to the SRK’s versatility but when talk about his recent performances, the actor didn’t got any challenging roles to show his true potential. He is witnessing a rough patch as the movies are not faring as expected. With Zero, Khan is all set to charm the audiences once again and retain his throne in Bollywood. He is portraying a character of vertically challenged Bauua Singh and we are sure enough that King Khan is about to deliver his one of the best performances.

Revelation Of Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma’s Character

Katrina Kaif is essaying a role of a superstar in the movie. On her birthday, SRK unveiled a poster of Zero, in which Katrina sported kohl smudged eyes and an intense look with surrounded by people. While Kaif’s character is known, Anushka’s role is still under the wraps. As per the rumours, Anushka is playing a scientist in the movie. All said and done, it’s just wait of three more days to know more about her character.

Top Notch VFX

Zero is Khan’s most expensive and amongst the high budgeted movies in Bollywood with an estimated budget of 200 crores. As seen in the teaser, the movie is expected to showcase some best VFX work in Bollywood and as earlier stated by SRK, it is the most advanced VFX film. One thing is sure that we’ll get a glimpse of some best visual effects in trailer, as it is the highlighting feature of Zero.

Salman Khan’s Cameo; Reunion of Karan-Arjun

This one we are not pretty sure of but it’s a wish of every fan, be it Shah Rukh’s or Salman’s. On Eid this year, the teaser featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan was released, creating a nostalgic feel of good old ‘Karan Arjun’ days. With fans eagerly waiting to catch their beloved Superstars sharing screen space, it is expected that makers will calm their nerves by giving a glimpse of Bhaijaan in the trailer.

Ajay-Atul’s Chartbuster Music

The renowned music directors Ajay-Atul are all set to take their music game to the next level with Zero. Known for their work in Marathi film industry, Ajay-Atul created a niche in Bollywood too, after a smashing debut with Agneepath. With Zero the duo is expected of chartbuster music, as hinted in the Eid teaser of Zero.

Talking about the movie, Zero is all set for a December 21st release. It is directed by Aanand L. Rai and features Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, thus marking their second collaboration after Jab Tak Hai Jaan.