Chris Hemsworth’s time as Thor in the MCU could be coming to an end, as the actor thinks his next appearance should be his last. The actor, who plays the role of one of the original Avengers, is the only one to have four standalone films in Marvel. He recently appeared in Love and Thunder.

Directed by Taika Waititi, it saw the comeback of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and the MCU debut of Christian Bale. The movie soared at the box office when compared to the previous parts, except Ragnarok. Love and Thunder made $760 million through its entire run.

Coming back to the point, Chris Hemsworth has now spoken about his potential exit from the MCU as Thor during his interview with Vanity Fair. “Yeah, for sure. I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that,” the Avengers: Endgame actor said.

“I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know—am I at that stage? Who knows?,” Chris Hemsworth added while speaking about his exit as Thor in the next movie.

This is not the first time that Hemsworth has spoken about his future as the Asgardian. Previously, the actor noted how he will keep playing the role until someone kicks him off the stage. Of course, that won’t be possible, and his character’s end will come eventually.

Marvel has introduced several new characters and projects for Phases 5 & 6. A new team of Avengers may also be set. It is quite likely that Chris Hemsworth’s next appearance as Thor may be his last.

