Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that her X-Men co-star James McAvoy, aka Professor X, shot her with a BB gun while she was peeing. It is quite common for celebrities to brew friendships, especially while working together on sets. Several A-listers have found their best friends in their co-stars.

This includes Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak, George Clooney and Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, and more. Many are also pranksters who like to pull a prank or two. The Ticket to Paradise actor’s anecdotes of the jokes he has played out is hilarious.

Coming back to the point, Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that her X-Men co-star James McAvoy attacked her with a BB Gun while she was on the loo. Back in 2016, the pair appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where they recounted that funny incident that occurred while filming X-Men: Apocalypse. “I [couldn’t] sit to pee,” Lawrence began explaining the complications involved with her blue bodysuit for Mystique.

“I can’t do any form of bathroom. The guy who made it was like, ‘Well, she’s a girl. She doesn’t go to the bathroom,'” Jennifer Lawrence added. I had to “pee standing up, out of a funnel,” she continued. James McAvoy added, “[I’ve] burst into her bathroom with a BB gun while she was trying to pee in a funnel.” He was joined by co-stars Michael Fassbender and Lawrence’s ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult.

“He pelted me! It’s so hard to do because you have to stop while you’re in the middle of peeing to let the rest of it go out. Like that’s a whole scientific process. And so, I’m like, trying really hard like there’s a lot going on, and then he bursts in and starts pelting me,” JLaw said.

“It wasn’t fair because we were all shooting each other with guns, but you were all in clothes, and I was n*ked,” she added. While talking about Jennifer Lawrence, she recently appeared in Don’t Look Up, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. She also appeared in Causeway, which was released on 4th November.

