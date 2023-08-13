Hailey Bieber is serving a ‘Beach, Please’ mood in this throwback picture, and we are loving it. The supermodel, apart from her career, husband Justin Bieber and her undying underlying feud with Selena Gomez – is also known for her fashion skills. She has a unique taste when it comes to flaunting her style statement and knows what goes best for her.

Hailey’s bikini choices are something to die for. The supermodel is not only in the fashion world for walking the ramp but also for owning a beauty brand name Rhode Beauty. Today, we have brought a throwback pic from the time when she was enjoying vacation mode. Check it out below!

While skimming through Pinterest today, we stumbled upon a picture where Hailey Bieber can be seen flaunting her curvaceous figure, washboard abs and busty cleav*ge through the s*xy bikini that she was wearing. While enjoying the vacation, Hailey stripped down to her swimwear as she was seen in a neon green bra and a matching high-cut p*nty.

Check out the picture here:

Keeping the look hassle-free, Hailey Bieber ditched any jewellery and let her bikini body do all the talking. For makeup, she kept it minimal with lots of sunscreen, a little concealer, little blush, some lip gloss, and that’s it. Justin Bieber’s wife kept her hair open and let it have the beachy wind.

Hailey has never disappointed her fans with her fashion looks. She has an amazing skill to turn out a casual outfit look aesthetic. And well, maybe that’s why Justin cannot keep his hands off of her wife, because of her beauty.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts about Hailey Bieber’s bikini pic.

