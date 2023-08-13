It’s a good time for all the BLACKPINK fans as the girl gang has just achieved a remarkable milestone. Yes, you read that right! The group’s sensational music video “Shut Down” has just hit the 500 million mark on YouTube. “Shut Down” originally released the music video on September 16, 2022.

And, now after little more than over 10 months, the video completed the threshold marking BLACKPINK’s 11th full-group music video to reach the milestone. According to YG Entertainment, the MV’s views surpassed 500 million on August 13th at 4:04 p.m.

“Shut Down” is BLACKPINK’s 11th full-group music video to reach the milestone, following “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Kill This Love,” “Playing With Fire,” “Whistle,” “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream,” “Lovesick Girls,” and “Pink Venom.”

Shut Down is three-minutes long and is said to capture the members of the group in their strong element. Rose, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa start the video as they reiterate that the album is not their comeback because they never left. The girls are seen owning up their achievements and shutting down all the talk with their music. The girls are fierce and exude raw appeal as they reclaim their throne like a boss. There is a level of angst and frustration that the members relieved and communicated to haters with their “Shut Down”.

Renowned for its unparalleled production quality, “Shut Down” is reportedly the most expensive MV to be produced in YG Entertainment’s history. The album has a total of eight songs including Shut Down, Pink Venom and Ready For Love. The other songs include Typa Girl, Hard to Love, The Happiest Girl, Tally and Yeah Yeah Yeah. Members Jisoo and Rose have writing credits for Yeah Yeah Yeah along with regular collaborators R.Tee and IDO.

For the unversed, BLACKPINK is a four-member group that made their debut in 2016. The members include Rose, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa. The girl gang has an impressive over 90.6 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel.

