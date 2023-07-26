Popular Japanese pop girl group XG have announced to release their long-awaited EP, which will be titled ‘NEW DNA’, on September 27, with pre-orders for the CD Box available starting on July 26.

Back in June, the Japanese girl group released their first track from the EP or Mini-Album called ‘GRL GVNG’ boasting a sci-fi based steampunk vibe with a mix of electronica, hip hop, power-pop and some traditional J-pop. The track was a resounding success and dominated charts globally, with XG becoming the first Japanese group to reach Number 1 on the U.S. Billboard chart ‘Hot Trending Songs, Powered by Twitter’ in less than a week.

The CD BOX of the 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ is touted to be a bold statement of a “new breed” that is not bound by any borders and will stylistically defy traditional pop conventions with its slightly more experimental nature. The EP will be released in two versions, ‘X Ver.’ and ‘G Ver.’

With artwork reminiscent of cell division, it presents six entirely new songs that showcase a new style for the group. ‘NEW DNA’ will also introduce the strand of a ‘new DNA’ into both the audio and visual composition of the group.

‘X Ver.’ exudes a mysterious and sharp worldview unique to XG, and upon opening that alluring purple box, viewers will be taken in instantaneously by a dazzling hologram, signifying XG’s evolution and a statement to their “NEW DNA.”

‘G Ver.’ embodies the refreshing and pure worldview of XG and cutting open that opaque white-tone box will reveal XG’s new EP on a glittering metallic paper.

Additionally, to commemorate this special release, there are numerous benefits for those who pre-reserve or pre-order.

In conjunction with the announcement of the release date, a concept video titled ‘HESONOO’ The NEW DNA’, expresses the origins of DNA, has been posted on XG’s YouTube channel.

XG’s new EP boldly embodies the declaration of a stylistic and sonic evolution as with ‘NEW DNA’, the girl group will also become a “new species” free from conventions and limitations. With an unconventional style and new artwork ‘NEW DNA’, marks a compelling introduction into their new journey.

‘NEW DNA’ will be released in both CD BOX and Digital formats.

