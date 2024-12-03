Yellowstone has turned out to be the flagship series for Paramount Network. The Western drama, which follows the struggles of the Dutton family, has been loved by the audience since its premiere in 2018.

The show recently returned with the second part of its fifth season, comprising only six episodes. Audiences are worried about the series’ future as the season finale is inching closer. So, will Yellowstone return with season 6? Let’s find out.

The possibility of Yellowstone Season 6

Yellowstone Season 6 has yet to be confirmed. Paramount had earlier announced that the series would be ending with its fifth season after lead actor Kevin Costner decided to leave the show and his character, John Dutton. However, there have been new developments in the project ever since.

In August 2024, a report by Deadline revealed that Paramount was considering continuing the show for another season, with some of the prominent cast members returning. Meanwhile, a sequel series, The Madison, revolving around a different family, is also developing.

Currently, Paramount has not billed the final episode of season 5, part 2, as the series finale, which is another hint toward the show’s continuation. Looking at the demand from fans, the network might announce Yellowstone Season 6 in due time.

Who will star in Yellowstone Season 6?

According to reports, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are in negotiations with Paramount to reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, respectively, in the potential sixth season. However, Kevin Coster is unlikely to return as John Dutton as he has already left the show and is dead.

The rest of the star cast will depend upon who survives the showdown between the Dutton family members in season 5. Some series regulars who could be a part of the next season include Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce, Ian Bohen as Ryan, and Ryan Bingham as Walker.

What will be the Storyline of Yellowstone Season 6?

If Yellowstone Season 6 gets greenlit, it will follow up on the events of the fifth season. Season 5 focuses on the fallout from John Dutton’s shocking death. Beth blames her brother Jamie for the assassination, but the real mastermind is his manipulative girlfriend, Sarah Atwood.

The Dutton siblings then have to deal with betrayal and grief. Kayce and Beth team up to protect their family and the ranch, especially since Kayce’s son, Tate, inherits everything. Meanwhile, Rip’s support helps Beth through the tough time. Even with John gone, the Duttons would fight to keep their legacy alive on the Yellowstone ranch in season 6.

