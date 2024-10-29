Rajinikanth’s action drama Vettaiyan is a box office failure added to his filmography. Unfortunately, this marks another outing with Lyca Productions that remained unsuccessful. Its theatrical journey is close to concluding. Scroll below for the worldwide update after 19 days.

TJ Gnanavel’s directorial was released a day before Dussehra, i.e., on October 10, 2024. It enjoyed massive pre-release hype from both Northern and Southern belts. Unfortunately, the word-of-mouth was negative due to its weak storyline, which led to a 44% lower opening than Jailer, Rajinikanth’s last film.

Domestic Box Office Collection

Vettaiyan has been playing in the 140 crore range for a while now but has been unable to clock the 150 crore mark. In 19 days, it has made earnings of 146.90 crores net. It has only 3 days left to unlock the milestone, as many biggies are arriving in Indian theatres on Diwali.

Including taxes, the domestic box office collection comes to 173.34 crores gross.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

There’s been little growth in the overseas circuits as well. Compared to 82 crores on day 15, there’s been increase of only 0.36% in four days as the international total stands at 82.30 crores.

Vettaiyan has raked in a worldwide box office collection of 255.64 crores in 19 days. It was expected to achieve the 275 crore mark in its lifetime, but that milestone now looks out of reach.

More about Vettaiyan

It is reportedly made on a budget of 300 crores. It faced a box office clash with Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in the Hindi belt.

Vettaiyan marked the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The supporting cast features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak.

