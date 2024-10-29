The Dhruva Sarja starrer Martin has turned out to be a significant disappointment both at the box office and in terms of the reviews by the critics and the masses alike. Despite being mounted at a speculated scale of almost 100 crore, the Kannada film is struggling even to reach the 30 crore milestone now. Let us look at the Martin box office collection on its 18th day.

Martin Box Office Collection Day 18

On its 18th day, the India net collection of the Dhruva Sarja starrer came to 21.86 crore. At the same time, the gross collection came to 25.79 crore. Given its extravagant scale, these numbers are beyond disappointing. The film is has been hailed as one of the biggest disasters of this year and might wrap up below the 30 crore target.

If this was not enough, the makers are also being criticized by the masses for allegedly removing the negative reviews of the movie from the channels of popular Youtubers and movie critics. Fans have accused the makers of the Dhruva Sarja starrer of not being able to take criticism. The movie is also falling prey to an excessive negative word-of-mouth and a meme fest for all the wrong reasons. Except for Sarja’s screen presence, critics and the audiences have slammed the overall execution of the actioner.

About The Movie

Apart from Dhruva Sarja, Martin also stars Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Nikitin Dheer, Achyuth Kumar, and Sukrutha Wagle in the lead roles. It has been directed by AP Arjun. While the music has been composed by Ravi Basrur and Mani Sharma. The plot revolves around the backdrop of patriotism with some high-octane action sequences.

