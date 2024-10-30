Venom: The Last Dance is slowing down in the first week of its release only. It is way below Benom: Let There Be Carnage and Venom. However, it has done better than MCU’s The Marvels, one of the biggest flops in the Marvel movies. Venom 3 is currently on track to become the lowest-grossing film in the trilogy. Scroll below for the deets.

The film had a shaky launch to begin with, as it opened with numbers below the predicted range. However, it is getting a positive response overseas, especially in China. It is all set to cross the entire run of Kung Fu Panda 4 in China and enter Hollywood’s Top 20 highest-grossing films post-COVID in just eight days. It registered 3rd biggest Tuesday post-COVID for comic book movies.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Venom: The Last Dance experienced a harsh drop of 74.3% on Monday, and this is primarily because of negative word of mouth. Venom 3 collected $3.1 million on Monday, below Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s $5.8 million and a dip of 72.6%. It is also below Venom’s $9.6 million gross. However, it has collected more than The Marvels‘ $2.4 million, but they are very close to each other.

Venom: The Last Dance has hit a $54.1 million cume at the box office in North America, collecting that in four days. The movie is doing better than Joker 2 and has been awarded a better rating on CinemaScore. Venom 3 has received a B—on CinemaScore, whereas Joker 2 has registered the lowest-ever rating for a comic book movie with its D rating. It debuted in the US with a $51 million gross.

Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, the film has grossed $124 million, and thus, allied with the US, its worldwide collection stands at $178.06 million. Tom Hardy starrer Venom: The Last Dance was released in the US on October 25 and is running in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

