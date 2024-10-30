The Substance, starring Demi Moore, is setting records every day. It has now entered the list of highest-grossing original films of this year. It is on the list with films like Channing Tatum’s Blink Twice, IF, Longlegs, and others. It has already achieved another fantastic feat at the North American box office. Made on a meager budget of around $17.5 million, the movie continues to impress us with its achievements. Scroll below to see the list of top 10 highest-grossing original films of 2024.

According to Collider’s report, MUBI’s The Substance is the studio’s biggest domestic release. Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid‘s satirical body horror flick grossed a strong $14.54 million at the North American box office. The film has impressed its foreign viewers as well, as it earned $24.52 million internationally so far. Combining its domestic and international cume, the movie’s worldwide collection stands at $39.07 million. Now, according to a report by the X handle, Film Updates, Moore’s film is the 10th highest-grossing original movie of 2024.

Besides The Substance, Blick Twice, led by Channing Tatum, is also on the list with its $46.39 million global haul. Scarlett Johansson’s Fly Me To The Moon might have underperformed at the theatres, but it is also on this list.

10. The Substance – $39.07 million

9. Fly Me to the Moon – $42.21 million

8. Imaginary – $43.78 million

7. Blink Twice –$46.39 million

6. Trap – $82.67 million

5. Challengers – $96.01 million

4. Longlegs – $109.00 million

3. Civil War – $126.18 million

2. The Beekeeper – $152.72 million

1. IF – $190.30 million

Meanwhile, The Substance will stream exclusively on MUBI on Halloween, October 31.

