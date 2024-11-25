For many of us, Mammootty’s Valliettan is a nostalgic film. A classic from 2000, this beloved movie has been a staple of festival viewing on Kairali TV, airing without fail during every celebration. Over the years, it has become a cherished part of our cultural tapestry, loved by audiences for its timeless appeal. After 24 years, the film is making a grand comeback, not on the small screen, but in theatres, in stunning 4K resolution with Dolby audio.

Loosely inspired by the Hindu epic Mahabharata, Valliettan is more than just a movie; it’s a saga of familial ties, power struggles, and values. You can find everything you need to know about this much-anticipated return, including details on the plot, release date, cast, crew, and more in this article.

Cast And Crew Of Valliettan

Directed by Shaji Kailas and written by Ranjith, the film features Mammootty in the lead role as Arackal Madhavanunni, with Shobana portraying Devi, his wife. The supporting cast includes Siddique as Raghu, Sudheesh as Shankaran Kutty, Manoj K. Jayan as Dasan, Vijayakumar as Appu, Saikumar as the antagonist Patteri Shivaraman Nair, N.F. Varghese as another antagonist, Mambaram Bava, and Poornima Indrajith as Lakshmi.

Ravi Varman handles the cinematography, while Rajamani provides the background score. Mohan Sitara composed the music, while Girish Puthencherry penned the lyrics. The playback singers include K.J. Yesudas, K.S. Chithra, M.G. Sreekumar, Jayachandran, and Afsal. Edited by Bhoominathan, the film is produced by Anil Ambalakkara and Baiju Ambalakkara under the banner of Ambalakkara Films.

Plot Of Valliettan

The movie opens with a bitter family feud between cousins. After the tragic suicide of their parents, Madhavanunni steps up to care for his siblings. During Madhavanunni’s teenage years, he and his younger brothers are forcibly evicted from their ancestral home, leaving the young family to fend for themselves in the wake of their parents’ death.

Fast-forward to the late 1990s or early 2000s, the period in which the film is set. Madhavanunni has grown into a successful businessman. He manages to reclaim their ancestral home through a legal battle. However, this victory only fuels the ongoing conflict. Patteri Sivaraman, Madhavanunni’s cousin, views the reclaiming of the ancestral home as a blow to his prestige and is driven to retaliate.

Complicating matters further is Mambaram Bava Haji, a business rival of Madhavanunni. Haji harbors a personal grudge after losing a sibling due to an incident involving Madhavanunni’s younger brother, Appu. With this additional motive for revenge, Mambaram Bava Haji becomes a relentless antagonist in Madhavanunni’s life.

Re-Release Of Valliettan

The film will re-release in theaters on November 29, 2024, after originally debuting on September 10, 2000. It has been remastered in 4K with Dolby Atmos sound. Matinee Now has handled the 4K remastering process for this re-release.

Remastered 4K trailer:

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Amaran Actor Sivakarthikeyan Showers Praise On KGF Co-Star Yash: “He Didn’t Just Take Himself To Another Level But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News