March 2026 will witness the clash of the titans at the Indian box office. Yash is all set to arrive on the big screens with the period gangster drama, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh and his gang are arriving with the most anticipated Bollywood sequel, Dhurandhar 2. We already have a leader in the pre-box office battle. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Dhurandhar 2 is roaring loud on BookMyShow

It is worth noting that Dhurandhar: The Revenge was recently listed on BookMyShow. Aditya Dhar unveiled the official trailer earlier this week, which opened to a thunderous response. According to live data, Ranveer Singh’s sequel has registered 106K+ interests on BMS. There’s still over a month until the big release, and the figures will jump by leaps and bounds once the official trailer is released.

Toxic BMS Interests

On the other hand, Yash is arriving at the ticket windows, almost 4 years after his KGF Chapter 2 storm. The expectations are huge, especially since Geetu Mohandas is directing the period gangster drama, which also stars Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi, among others.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is also among the top 5 most anticipated Indian films of 2026. Currently, around 363K+ users have tapped the like button and showcased their interest in watching Yash’s upcoming film.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic

As of February 5, 2026, we have a clear winner! Toxic is leading BMS interests with almost 242% higher likes. But as mentioned above, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was recently listed on BookMyShow and has already crossed the 100K mark within a few days. Their box office clash will truly be a notable moment in Indian cinema.

None of the biggies is currently ready to back down. It is again going to be a Bollywood vs South battle, but this time, both films will impact each other’s box office run with equal intensity, given their massive fan bases. Only time will tell if the tables turn and who eventually emerges victorious!

