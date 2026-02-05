Bollywood’s Republic Day 2026 outing Border 2 is now inching towards the 450 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. The momentum has slowed down, both in India and overseas. The epic war action drama will not be able to become Sunny Deol’s highest-grosser globally. Scroll below for the day 13 update!

Border 2 vs Gadar 2 overseas run

The beginning was promising as Anurag Singh’s directorial opened better than Gadar 2 at the overseas box office. However, after the first week, the momentum slowed down. In 13 days, Border 2 has grossed 52 crores internationally. The third weekend is around the corner, which will help boost collections.

On the other hand, Gadar 2 had concluded its overseas lifetime at 65.10 crore gross. The pace during the third week will majorly determine whether Sunny Deol’s latest release will be able to surpass his last blockbuster.

An impossible target of 255 crore+ worldwide!

Gadar 2 had created mayhem at the Indian box office, accumulating 525.50 crores net. In 13 days, Border 2 has amassed 319.98 crores, which means it still needs over 200 crores to become Sunny Deol‘s #1 grosser.

At the worldwide box office, Sunny Deol’s Republic Day release has reached 429.57 crore gross in 13 days. It is now majorly relying on the domestic run to earn moolah.

Meanwhile, the 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2 had concluded its global run at 685.19 crore gross. With a massive gap of over 255 crores, Border 2 will not be able to emerge as Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing film.

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s top grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Gadar 2 – 685.19 crores Border 2 – 429.57 crores Gadar – 133.12 crores Jaat – 120.60 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana – 88.72 crores

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 13

India net: 319.98 crores

India gross: 377.57 crores

Overseas gross – 52 crores

Worldwide gross – 429.57 crores

