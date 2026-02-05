Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, starring Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi in key roles, unfortunately joined the list of failures among Tollywood’s Sankranti releases. Despite a controlled budget, it failed to enter the safe zone and proved a major disappointment at the Indian box office. It is now heading for a lifetime collection below 20 crore net. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 23!

The Tollywood comedy drama was released theatrically on January 13. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it secured mixed word of mouth. Apart from such a reception, it also got sidelined due to the successful run of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Anaganaga Oka Raju.

How much did Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

As per the latest collection update, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi earned 26 lakh on its fourth Wednesday, day 23. It displayed a steady pace compared to day 22’s 28 lakh. Overall, it has earned 16.51 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 19.48 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (10-day) – 13.29 crore

Week 2 – 1.77 crore

Day 18 – 30 lakh

Day 19 – 29 lakh

Day 20 – 7 lakh

Day 21 – 25 lakh

Day 22 – 28 lakh

Day 23 – 26 lakh

Total – 16.51 crore

It’s a big failure!

The estimated budget of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi was 40 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 16.51 crore net so far, thus recovering only 41.28% of the total budget. It is currently suffering a major deficit of 23.49 crore, which equals 58.72%. From the present position, it won’t make significant earnings and is likely to end its run below 20 crore net. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 40 crore

India net collection – 16.51 crore

Deficit – 23.49 crore

Deficit% – 58.72%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

The Telugu comedy drama is directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. It also stars Sunil, Vennela Kishore, and Satya in key roles.

