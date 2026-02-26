The war has been won officially by Sunny Deol as Border 2 concludes its journey at the ticket window, and BookMyShow’s closing numbers are nothing short of legendary. Sunny Deol has marched into the history books of Bollywood records with the closing ticket sales of the war epic directed by Anurag Singh.

Sunny Deol Matches Shah Rukh Khan!

The Gadar 2 superstar has achieved a milestone previously held solo by Shah Rukh Khan. By placing the film in the all-time top 10 ticket sales on BMS (post-August 2023), Sunny Deol has now become the second Bollywood actor to have two films in this elite list apart from Shah Rukh Khan, who already has Jawan and Dunki in the list.

Border 2 Box Office BMS Sales Pushes Tiger 3 Out!

The entry of Border 2 into the charts has come at a cost for Salman Khan. Tiger 3, which held the tenth spot in this list with a ticket sale of 4 million in its lifetime, has been officially pushed out of the Top 10. This reshuffle highlights the massive craze Sunny Deol has generated with his back-to-back sequels.

Check out the top 10 lifetime ticket sales of Bollywood films on BMS (post August 2023).

Dhurandhar: 14.19 Million Chhaava: 12.59 Million Jawan: 12.40 Million Stree 2: 11.16 Million Animal: 9.91 Million Gadar 2: 9.18 Million Saiyaara: 7.09 Million Border 2: 5.41 Million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million Dunki: 4.08 Million

Border 2 might have finished its theatrical run, but its impact will be felt for a long time. Selling 5.41 million tickets on a single platform is proof of the Sunny Deol wave that has gripped the nation since the arrival of Gadar 2. By surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Dunki with its BMS sales, the film has surprised everyone.

Border 2 BMS Sales Summary

Check out the ticket sales of the film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 404K

Week 1: 3.48 Million

Week 2: 1.04 Million

Week 3: 353K

Week 4: 111K

Week 5: 38K – 40K (approximate)

Total: 5.41 Million

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026.

Must Read: Tere Naam Re-Release Box Office: Salman Khan’s Biggie Needs To Earn Only 5.5 Crore To Re-write Its Fate After 22 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News