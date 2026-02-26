Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty led Border 2 is a box office success. Anurag Singh’s epic action war drama has earned way more than its reported budget of 275 crore. But how much profit has it raked in? Scroll below for a detailed report on day 34.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 34

According to estimates, Border 2 collected 19 lakh on day 34. It saw a 36% drop compared to 30 lakh garnered on the previous day. The hold is good, considering competition from Mardaani 3, O’Romeo, Assi, and other releases. Starting tomorrow, even The Kerala Story 2 will steal a chunk of screens.

The overall earnings in India have reached 360.03 crore net. Sunny Deol starrer is made on a budget of 275 crore. In 34 days, the makers have raked in returns of 85.03 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 30.92%. A plus affair!

Here is the detailed breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Week 3: 26.45 crore

Week 4: 7.35 crore

Day 29: 30 lakh

Day 30: 55 lakh

Day 31: 70 lakh

Day 32: 30 lakh

Day 33: 30 lakh

Day 34: 19 lakh

Total – 360.03 crore

Where does it stand worldwide?

In 34 days, Border 2 has amassed 482.08 crore gross worldwide. It has concluded its overseas run at 57.25 crore gross.

Border 2 will miss the 500 crore mark globally by less than 20 crore. But Sunny Deol and his gang have delivered a Republic Day success three years after Pathaan (2023), which deserves to be celebrated!

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 34 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 360.03 crore

ROI: 85.03 crore

ROI%: 30.92%

India gross: 424.83 crore

Overseas gross: 57.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 482.08 crore

Verdict: Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

