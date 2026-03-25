Youth, starring Ken Karunas, Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini, and others, has turned out to be a big success within a week. Made on a low budget, the film has performed well so far. It is already the fifth-highest-grossing film of Kollywood in 2026, and it is on track to claim the fourth spot at the worldwide box office by overtaking Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

How much did Youth earn at the worldwide box office in 6 days?

In India, the Kollywood romantic comedy entertainer earned 1.96 crore on its first Tuesday, day 6, showing a drop of 18.33% from day 5’s 2.4 crore. Overall, it has earned an estimated 21.61 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 25.49 crore gross. Overseas, it has grossed 5.1 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 30.59 crore gross, thus reaching the 30 crore milestone.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 21.61 crore

India gross – 25.49 crore

Overseas gross – 5.1 crore

Worldwide gross – 30.59 crore

Soon to become Kollywood’s 4th highest-grosser of 2026

Currently, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (38.75 crore gross) is the fourth-highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2026. If a comparison is made, Youth needs only 8.17 crore more to overtake Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and become the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. The feat is expected to be achieved during the second weekend.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 5 grossers of 2026 globally (gross):

Parasakthi – 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 78.34 crore With Love – 39.72 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 38.75 crore Youth – 30.59 crore (6 days)

Box office verdict of the film

Youth was reportedly made at a budget of 6 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 21.61 crore net at the Indian box office. So far, it has made a return on investment (ROI) of 15.61 crore. Calculated further, it equals 260.16% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 21.61 crore

ROI – 15.61 crore

ROI% – 260.16%

Verdict – Super Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 6: 4th Consecutive Failure For Pawan Kalyan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News