Despite a fairly moderate run at the box office, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer Telugu comedy flick Sarangapani Jathakam will be wrapping up with a losing verdict. For a small budget film, the movie maintained a decent pace but now it is failing to witness a substantial growth. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 13th day.

Sarangapani Jathakam Box Office Collection Day 13

On its 13th day, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer earned 1 lakh at the box office. This was a drop of around 50% since the movie amassed 2 lakh on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie comes to 2.74 crore.

The film still remains below 3 crore and is most likely to wrap up below the same. Sarangapani Jathakam is mounted at a budget of 5 crores. With its current India net collection of 2.74 crores, the film has covered around 54.8% of its budget.

However, despite this, Sarangapani Jathakam is a disappointing affair. It has also not been receiving an adequate positive word of mouth which has also reflected in the box office performance. It will now end its theatrical run without recovering its entire budget.

However, Sarangapani Jathakam is still a whopping 2640% higher than Priyadarshi Pulikonda’s last big screen outing. For the unversed, Pulikonda’s last theatrical release was the 2025 film 28 Degree Celcius. The movie could only attain 10 lakhs with its lifetime collection.

About The Film

Talking about Sarangapani Jathakam, the film has been directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganthi. It also stars Roopa Koduvayur, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Vivek Sagar.

