The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Telugu action drama Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi has been witnessing a dismal run at the box office. On its 20th day, the movie continues to be a struggle bus. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 20th day.

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Box Office Collection Day 20

On its 20th day, the Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer earned 4 lakhs when it comes to the day-wise collection. This resulted in a slight growth of 33% since the movie amassed 3 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 12.79 crores.

The movie needs 21 lakhs to cross 13 crores but going by the looks of it, the movie might wrap up below this target. Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi failed to garner sufficient positive reviews from the critics and masses alike. This one has been a complete washout despite big expectations.

Take A Look At The Revised Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Below (Net Collections):

Day 1: 3.40 crores

Day 2: 1.95 crores

Day 3: 2.10 crores

Day 4: 97 lakhs

Day 5: 78 lakhs

Day 6: 74 lakhs

Day 7: 57 lakhs

Day 8: 39 lakhs

Day 9: 43 lakhs

Day 10: 52 lakhs

Day 11: 22 lakhs

Day 12: 22 lakhs

Day 13: 22 lakhs

Day 14: 14 lakhs

Day 15: 1 lakhs

Day 16: 2 lakhs

Day 17: 2 lakhs

Day 18: 2 lakhs

Day 19: 3 lakhs

Day 20: 4 lakhs

Total: 12.79 crores

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is mounted on a scale of 44 crores. With its current India net collection of 12.79 crores, the film has covered only 29% of its budget. Talking about the film, it has been helmed by Pradeep Chilukuri and also stars Vijayashanti in the lead role.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

