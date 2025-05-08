The M Sasikumar starrer Tamil comedy drama Tourist Family is on a winning streak. On its 7th day, the movie managed to recover its entire budget and enter the profit-making zone. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 7th day.

Tourist Family Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the M Sasikumar starrer earned 2.4 crores. This was a slight drop of 4% since the movie amassed 2.5 crores on its previous day. Despite this, the film has ticked off an important milestone.

The total India net collection of the film now comes to 17.6 crores. With this, the movie has managed to recover its entire budget. For the unversed, Tourist Family is mounted at a budget of 16 crores.

With its current India net collection of 17.6 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 1.6 crores. This results in the ROI percentage of Tourist Family coming to 10%. The movie will now have an ample scope to garner more impressive returns.

It has been receiving a positive word of mouth from the masses and the critics alike which is also reflected in its box office performance. Tourist Family is currently the 7th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 at the Indian box office. It will be interesting to see if the movie manages to tick off any more milestones in the coming days.

Talking about its global collections, including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 20.76 crores. The movie amassed 5 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Tourist Family now comes to 25.76 crores. The film has been directed by Abhishan Jeevinth and stars Simran in the lead role.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Odela 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: The Horror Story Continues For The Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer, To Wrap Up Below 6 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News