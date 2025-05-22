Global Star Ram Charan is filming in full swing for his highly anticipated next film, PEDDI. Helmed by National Award-winning director Buchi Babu Sana, the movie marks a colossal collaboration between top creative forces. It is shaping up to be a landmark moment in Indian cinema.

The movie is presented by leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, and produced on a massive scale by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas. As per the latest development, PEDDI has begun its lengthy and crucial schedule in a gigantic village set in Hyderabad.

What Is Known About PEDDI’s Current Filming Schedule?

Nearly 30% of PEDDI’s shoot has already been completed, so this new schedule will cover a significant chunk of the film. Production designer Avinash Kolla and his team have created a sprawling village set where the makers will shoot a high-intensity stunt sequence and substantial talkie portions.

The movie embraces a raw, earthy aesthetic, and the production team has gone to great lengths to ensure an immersive cinematic experience for viewers. Acclaimed director Buchi Babu Sana is also overseeing every detail with precision. Meanwhile, Ram Charan has also undergone a remarkable transformation for the role, sporting a rugged rural look with long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring.

PEDDI: Cast & Crew

In addition to Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor stars as the leading lady, while Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma play pivotal supporting roles. The movie is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.

R. Rathnavelu handles the cinematography, and Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman scores the music. National Award-winning technician Navin Nooli handles editing, while Avinash Kolla leads production design. V. Y. Praveen Kumar serves as the executive producer, with marketing managed by First Show.

The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.

