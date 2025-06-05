Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, and Trisha Krishnan, finally arrived in theatres today. Considering the credentials attached to the film, the opening was expected to be bumper at the Indian box office, but shockingly, it is struggling even to cross the 20 crore mark. It’s totally disappointing and much lower than Indian 2, which had an underwhelming pre-release buzz. Keep reading to know what day 1 early trends have to suggest!

Reception of the film

Considering the reunion of Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam after over three and a half decades, expectations were sky-high. Everything was good till the trailer came out, but afterwards, the film just failed to elevate its buzz to the optimum level.

It opened in theatres today with negative to mixed reviews from critics. It mostly received criticism for weak writing and uninteresting execution. Expectations were high from the duo, but the biggie has been described as one of the weakest films in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s filmographies. Even among audiences, initial word-of-mouth is poor.

How much is Thug Life earning at the Indian box office on day 1?

Tamil shows started with a solid 51% occupancy for Thug Life. However, with negative reviews coming in, there was no growth during afternoon shows, and the occupancy was 50%. In evening shows, it dropped up to 45%. While reports for the night shows are yet to come, it is learned that occupancy has not improved considerably.

Telugu shows have been decent throughout the day, with occupancy between 20% and 23%. Hindi shows have been washouts, with occupancy between 4% and 6%.

Overall, Thug Life didn’t pick up as expected due to poor reviews and audience feedback. Considering the occupancies throughout the day, Thug Life is heading for a day 1 collection of 16-18 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s a disappointing start for the duo of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam.

Earns less than Indian 2

Kamal Haasan’s last theatrical release was Indian 2. It had an underwhelming buzz, still due to the sequel factor, it opened at 26 crore net amid extremely negative word-of-mouth. It’s a big shocker that Thug Life has earned much less than Indian 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

