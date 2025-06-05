Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, has turned out to be a good success story at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film has performed really well and continues to keep the scoreboard ticking despite staying in theatres for over a month. Recently, it crossed the 175 crore mark in the net collection and is just a few crores away from beating Hrithik Roshan’s magnum opus. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 35!

How much did Raid 2 earn at the Indian box office in 35 days?

The Hindi crime drama has been enjoying favorable word-of-mouth. As per the latest collection update, it earned around 50 lakh on the fifth Wednesday. Including it, the 35-day collection at the Indian box office stands at a solid 175.83 crore net. Including taxes, it equals 207.47 crore gross. Today, it is expected to earn around 40 lakh, thus wrapping up the fifth week at 176.23 crores.

Just a few crores away from beating Hrithik Roshan’s 4th highest-grosser

With 175.83 crores in the kitty, Raid 2 needs less than 6 crores to surpass Hrithik Roshan’s fourth highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, Bang Bang. For the unversed, Bang Bang did a business of 181.03 crore net in India. Despite a small margin between both films, the Ajay Devgn starrer might fail to cross it as the collection will drop significantly tomorrow onwards due to Housefull 5.

Ajay Devgn starrer enjoys over 40% returns

Reportedly, Raid 2 is made on a budget of 120 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 175.83 crores, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 55.83 crores. Calculated further, the film has made 46.52% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the Bollywood crime drama was released on May 1, 2025. It also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, Brijendra Kala, Yashpal Sharma, and Govind Namdev. It is backed by T-Series Films and Panorama Studios.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

