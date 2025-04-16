Gippy Grewal’s Akaal has failed to post a big number on the board but is progressing fairly. Considering the response to the trailer, the film was expected to open big, but that didn’t happen. Still, it has done enough so far to save itself from an embarrassment at the Indian box office. Inches away from the 10 crore mark, the film has almost recovered half of its budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 6 days!

Akaal at the Indian box office

The Punjabi historical drama was released on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti (April 10). It opened at 85 lakh, which was a fair start. On Sunday, day 4, it hit the 1 crore mark for the first time by earning 1.40 crores. On Monday, the collection witnessed a significant drop and earned below 70 lakh. Yesterday, on day 6, the collection was slightly steady as 52 lakh came in.

Overall, Akaal earned 4.93 crore net at the Indian box office in 6 days, as per Sacnilk. This is a fair sum, but it’s nowhere close compared to Gippy Grewal’s last theatrical release, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di (15.26 crores).

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 85 lakh

Day 2- 59 lakh

Day 3- 90 lakh

Day 4- 1.40 crore

Day 5- 67 lakh

Day 6- 52 lakh

Total- 4.93 crore net (5.81 crore gross)

Recovers almost 50% of the total budget!

Reportedly, Akaal is made on a controlled budget of 10 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 4.93 crores. So, the film has already recovered 49.3% of the total cost and needs another 5.07 crores to enter the safe zone.

Akaal needs to maintain a steady pace today and tomorrow and enjoy healthy growth over the second weekend to give itself a chance to recover the total budget. Since word-of-mouth is decent, it is expected to earn 10 crores comfortably, but if bigger drops are witnessed, the journey will be tougher for the Gippy Grewal starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

