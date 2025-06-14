Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, concluded its opening week by crossing the 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It maintained a decent hold on the second Friday and pushed its tally ahead. In the meantime, it comfortably crossed Salman Khan’s Sikandar and is now moving towards its next target. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

The journey has been decent so far for the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise. We used the word “decent” because expectations were sky-high for the film. It is to be noted that the comedy thriller is mounted on a massive budget of 225 crores, making it the most expensive comedy film in Indian cinema to date. For such a big film, 200 crores is the least expected amount.

How much did Housefull 5 earn at the worldwide box office in 8 days?

According to the latest update, Housefull 5 has earned 165.41 crore gross (140.18 crore net) at the Indian box office. It has also performed well overseas, earning 48.11 crore gross. Combined, the 8-day worldwide box office collection stands at 213.52 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 140.18 crores

India gross – 165.41 crores

Overseas gross – 48.11 crores

Worldwide gross – 213.52 crores

It’s now Bollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing film in 2025

With 213.52 crore gross in the kitty, Housefull 5 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. By crossing Sikandar’s 211.34 crore gross, it has become Bollywood’s third highest-grossing film in 2025. The next target is Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (240.98 crore gross).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office (above 200 crore gross collection):

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Raid 2 – 240.98 crores Housefull 5 – 213.52 crores Sikandar – 211.34 crores

Likely to be the top grosser of the Housefull franchise!

Currently, Housefull 4 is the franchise’s top grosser, with a collection of 291.08 crore. Eventually, the latest Housefull film is expected to surpass that and might even enter the 300 crore club globally.

