Ranveer Singh is one of the brightest stars of Bollywood. Over the years, he has shown his range of acting and has proved his versatility. Before getting a break in Bollywood, he was always a movie buff and used to participate in dance and school plays. However, did you know he was suspended from school due to Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora? Read on to know more.

Reason Behind Ranveer Singh’s Suspension From School

Ranveer Singh’s love for entertainment dates back to when he was in school. One day, while in his classroom, Ranveer Singh was caught by his teachers listening to the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora. As a result, he was suspended from school. This incident shows how insane he has been about Hindi cinema. After school, Ranveer went to H.R. College of Commerce and Economics and continued to pursue a Bachelor’s in Arts from Indiana University Bloomington.

Ranveer Singh’s Love For Hindi Cinema

According to Bollywoodshaadis, in a promotional event of his film Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh shared, “I am a ’90s kid. Born in 1985, the 90’s era defines me. I followed everything from movies, music, pop culture, and fashion during those formative years. Whatever you subscribe to stays with you forever. I remember watching Zabaan Sambhalke, Dekh Bhai Dekh. Basically, I am TV ka bachcha, a product of television, a TV kid. When the kids were outside, I was in front of the idiot box.”

More About Ranveer Singh

For those unaware, Ranveer Singh marked his acting debut in 2010 with the film Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. Some of his notable films include Ram-Leela, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Bajirao Mastani, among others. On the professional front, Ranveer is gearing up for his upcoming release, Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is slated to release on December 5, 2025. It also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.

