Ajay Devgn is on a roll when it comes to sequels. In the post-COVID era, he witnessed the release of his four sequels, out of which two became box office successes. Speaking about 2025 alone, he has had two sequels released so far, and now, he’s gearing up for the release of his third sequel in the form of De De Pyaar De 2. The film is set to arrive in theaters in November and is expected to earn good numbers on its opening day. Keep reading for a detailed report!

For Ajay, the post-COVID era has been a mixed bag in terms of franchise films. While his Drishyam 2 and Raid 2 emerged victorious, Singham Again and Son Of Sardaar 2 turned out to be failures. Speaking about the opening day collection, three of his sequels opened with good numbers, while his previous release, Son Of Sardaar 2, underperformed on the opening day.

Son Of Sardaar 2 disappointed with its box office start

Among post-COVID sequels of Ajay Devgn, Singham Again is his biggest opener at the Indian box office with a collection of 43.7 crore net. It is followed by Raid 2, which opened at 19.71 crores. Drishyam 2 started well at 15.38 crores. However, Son Of Sardaar 2 failed to register a good start and earned only 7.25 crores on day 1.

De De Pyaar De 2 to beat Son Of Sardaar 2

Now, the superstar is coming up with his fourth sequel, De De Pyaar De 2, and everyone is eager to see how it performs. Considering the genre of rom-com, it has a chance of opening well. A good music album can further elevate the day 1 potential. In the current situation, it appears to be in a comfortable position to cross the 10 crore net mark on day 1.

So, one thing is assured: Son of Sardaar 2 will be surpassed, and it might cross Drishyam 2 if promos and music turn out to be good. Beating Raid 2 looks tough, and Singham Again is entirely out of reach.

Day 1 collection of Ajay Devgn’s sequels post-COVID:

Singham Again – 43.70 crores Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Drishyam 2 – 15.38 crores Son Of Sardaar 2 – 7.25 crores

