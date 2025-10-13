Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla coming together for Jolly LLB 3 left fans over the moon! The black comedy legal drama was released in theatres worldwide on September 19, 2025. It is currently in the 100 crore club and very close to beating Jolly LLB 2. Scroll below for the day 24 box office report.

How much did Jolly LLB 3 earn in India?

According to estimates, Jolly LLB 3 raked in 1.15 crore on day 24. It witnessed another favorable boost compared to 1 crore earned on the fourth Saturday. There’s strong competition from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi), which restricted its growth.

The overall box office collection in India surges to 112.95 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 133.28 crores. Akshay Kumar starrer is made on a reported budget of 120 crores. The makers have recovered 94% of the total investments. However, it still needs around 7 crores to achieve the breakeven stage.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 74 crores

Week 2: 29 crores

Week 3: 7.30 crores

Weekend 4: 2.65 crores

Total: 112.95 crores

How much does it need to beat Jolly LLB 2?

A lot is at stake as the franchise has had zero failures so far. Both Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017) were box office hits. Unfortunately, the streak of success will break with Jolly LLB 3.

In its lifetime, Jolly LLB 2 had grossed 117 crore net in India. Akshay Kumar’s latest release is 4 crores away from surpassing it.

Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 23

Budget: 120 crores

India net: 112.95 crores

Budget recovery: 93%

India gross: 133.28 crores

Overseas gross: 29.60 crores

Worldwide gross: 162.88 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

