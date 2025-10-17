Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe is expanding with Thamma after hits like Stree, Bhediya and Munjya. Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming horror comedy drama is set to take over theaters nationwide during the festive season, as it is slated to hit theaters on October 21, 2025. The advance booking of Maddock Films Thamma has opened, and the excitement among the moviegoers is palpable.

The film, set to release this Diwali, has already sparked conversation across the nation with fans eager to watch what’s next in the Hindi cinemas’ popular supernatural horrorverse. Social media is abuzz with clips, posters, and fans’ reactions, hinting that audiences are ready for a festive cinematic treat.

The highly anticipated film Thamma, directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar, stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in leading roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Stree helmer Amar Kaushik, the film promises a mix of laughs, thrills, and romance, already connecting with audiences in its promotional phase.

Fans eager to secure their seats for Thamma can book tickets now, as advance bookings have opened. The enthusiasm from audiences is mirrored by trade experts, who are optimistic about the film’s festive potential and its ability to draw crowds to theaters, setting the stage for a strong Diwali opening.

What Trade Analysts Are Saying About Thamma Advance Booking?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh says, “Thamma has all the makings of a festive winner. The advance booking response is solid, and the buzz is translating into footfalls. With the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe brand and the Diwali advantage, this one’s positioned very strongly at the box office.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Ashish Saxena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, adds, “The momentum for Thamma is picking up fast. Ticket sales began on a strong note, and we’re seeing steady traction across metros and tier-2 markets alike. Audiences are clearly looking forward to a big-screen entertainer this Diwali.”

Thamma Festive Hype Release

Adding to the anticipation, early reactions highlight the film’s unique blend of horror, comedy, and romance, promising a rollercoaster of emotions that aligns perfectly with the Diwali mood. With the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe backing the project, viewers are curious to see how Thamma continues the legacy of hits like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya.

With its festive timing, high recall of its music, and growing social chatter, Thamma is poised for a powerful start. The buzz is real – and the advance bookings are proof. Produced under the Maddock Films banner, Thamma releases this Diwali – 21st October, worldwide.

