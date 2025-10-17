The upcoming two months are going to be a blast for Bollywood films and the excitement is clearly visible through the anticipation for the upcoming Hindi films in the theaters. Currently, only Bollywood films seem to rule IMDb’s most anticipated films. In fact, the list has witnessed some new entries like Yami Gautam’s Haq, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and others!

Kriti Sanon & Harshvardhan Rane Reach Top 5

Interestingly, Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein and Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat have reached the top 5 spots. Kriti Sanon’s film has grabbed a remarkable spot in the top 3, while Harshavardhan Rane’s film releasing this Diwali has claimed the fifth spot!

De De Pyaar De 2 Reaches Top Spot!

While Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma grabbed the top spot until yesterday, on October 17, Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2 took the top spot, pushing the horror comedy to number 2 in the list of the top 10 most anticipated IMDb films of 2025. The trailer of De De Pyaar 2 recently arrived and was received well by the audience.

Check out the top 10 most anticipated films of 2025 on IMDb as on 17.10.2025, 6 PM.

De De Pyaar De 2: 20.7% Thamma: 17.3% Tere Ishk Mein: 10.9% Haq: 10.8% Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 10.1% Roi Roi Binale: 9.1% Mastiii 4: 6.8% K-Ramp: 5.3% Akhanda 2: 4.6% Dhurandhar: 4.4%

Earliest Releases – Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma & Harshvardhan Rane’s Biggie

Out of these 10 films, the earliest arrivals in the theater are Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma and Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. It would be interesting to see if these films move higher from their respective spots, as they move closer to their release date – October 21, 2025.

Note: This list keeps changing over time, and according to the relevance of the films.

